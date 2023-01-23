(Video) Klopp announces “close to my heart” partnership with his father’s former workplace

Much can be made of multi-millionaire footballers signing sponsorship deals with brands and companies that they have little to do with but it’s clear that in this instance with Jurgen Klopp, this is quite different.

Speaking with fischer in their press release, the 55-year-old said: “The partnership with fischer is no conventional collaboration; it’s a matter close to my heart”.

It was revealed that his father worked for the company for 35 years and it’s clear that our boss appreciates everything they did for his family and now is using his world-wide image, to help grow their brand.

The German also starred in an advertisement for them too and it’s always good to see his acting skills given a run-out.

You can watch Klopp star in the advert via fischer fixings uk on YouTube:

