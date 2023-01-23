(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s emotional reunion with his former player caught on camera in Anfield tunnel

Jurgen Klopp will forever be synonymous with Liverpool and it’s easy to forget the legacy he also has at Borussia Dortmund, with their fans and also with many of his former players in Germany.

Ahead of kick-off in our most recent game with Chelsea, cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube account managed to capture an emotional reunion between our boss and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal striker was placed on the bench by Graham Potter but it was clear that the player and his former manager shared plenty of happy memories during their two seasons together.

As it was also the 55-year-old’s 1000th game in management that day, it’s nice to see there was some representation of his former club on a landmark occasion.

You can view Klopp’s hug with Aubameyang (from 3:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

