(Video) Liverpool boss ‘gutted’ after game postponed ‘seven minutes’ after kick-off

Liverpool Women experienced a frustrating weekend against Chelsea, with their game being postponed with a frozen pitch after just ‘seven minutes’ of action taking place and with many fans travelling from Merseyside for the match.

Speaking with BBC Sport, manager Matt Beard said: “I don’t know why it took six [or] seven minutes for us to find out it was frozen. It was frozen this morning [and] it was frozen in the warm-up. You can clearly see down this side [and] in the penalty box.

“I’m just gutted for our fans, because they have set off at five o’clock this morning to come down”.

It’s obviously annoying for the players and coaches but to see this understanding of the turmoil the supporters were put through too, shows a real understanding and appreciation from the 45-year-old.

Let’s hope that they’re not left in a position again where fans have travel across the country, only to be let down last minute for a decision that could have been made the night before.

You can watch Beard’s comments on the postponed Liverpool game (from 1:44) via The Women’s Football Show on BBC iPlayer:

