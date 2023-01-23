Liverpool set to cut 21-year-old’s loan spell short as we prepare for another defender’s ‘possible departure’ – report

Two of the shining lights from the latter part of the 2020/21 campaign have enjoyed mixed fortunes since helping Liverpool secure Champions League football in what appeared to be improbable fashion.

Now, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, we are ‘set to recall Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Championship side Blackpool’ and Nat Phillips ‘is of interest to a number of clubs, with Liverpool expecting that to become concrete with offers before the transfer deadline on Tuesday week’.

For Rhys Williams to again have his loan spell cut short is a strange one, a failed move to Swansea City last season saw him handed just seven appearances and now with Blackpool – it appears to be another premature end.

The writing may soon be on the wall for the 21-year-old as he continues to struggle to prove himself as a Championship player, never mind being possibly good enough for the Reds.

However, his move back to Merseyside may be solely to cover for Nat Phillips who could too finally be on his way out of Anfield.

Finally not being said because of a desire for our No.47 to leave but because he has looked set to go and earn himself consistent first-team football for several windows now.

The 25-year-old has clearly been waiting for the right club to make an offer and that approach should be applauded, so let’s hope that we see the Bolton Baresi’s patience rewarded with plenty of football in the coming years – something which he truly deserves.

