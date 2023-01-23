Liverpool ‘in talks’ with Qatari owners as search for investment or full ownership intensifies – report

It’s no secret that John Henry and FSG are looking for a full or partial sale of our club and it’s equally as widely reported that interest from Qatar appears to be the most realistic option, at this stage.

This has now been furthered thanks to Sports Finance Journalist Alex Miller, who wrote: ‘@LFC are in talks with officials connected to QIA (the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar), no offer as of yet… other interested parties still in play’.

The perceived ideological gulf between the historic values of Liverpool and the human rights laws in Qatar is something that is important to note, if this deal was to go through then there would be widespread negative reaction from our supporters and further afield.

We have always been vocal with our distaste that clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea are funded by entire countries with questionable morality and may be soon set to join them.

There is always the fair argument as to whether we can continue to push for Premier League and Champions League success with the current funds available and if there are any realistic investors that aren’t in some way morally corrupted.

Time will tell who the other interested parties are and if these are indeed more likely to complete a takeover of power on Merseyside but for now, we watch on from afar to see what will happen to our club and who will be the sole or partial owners of the keys at Anfield.

