Liverpool given stern warning from Wolves as links to their midfielder may not result in the player signing – report

Liverpool have been linked with numerous midfielders in the past transfer windows and one name that has cropped up several times may not be as close to signing as some have reported, if the latest update is to be believed.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Wolves have told Liverpool they are not planning to sell Ruben Neves this month in the latest blow to Jurgen Klopp’s plans to sign a top-class midfielder’.

Ruben Neves had been linked with a move to Anfield and possibly even in this month but that now appears to be a little far off the mark, although this doesn’t appear to rule out him potentially joining in the summer.

There has also been strong links to Mattheus Nunes who could be joining the Reds in the summer, with a January transfer off the cards because he had already featured for Sporting Lisbon before his Premier League move to Wolves in August.

It seems unlikely that Julen Lopetegui’s side would sell two of their senior midfielders and to the same club and in the same window but we can only wait and see what will happen on this.

For now, it seems that neither nor probably anyone else will be arriving this month – despite the constant calls from many parts of our fanbase for one or several new midfielders to be brought in as quickly as possible.

