Arthur could be banned for ‘at least a month’ because of Juventus’ illegal actions in lying about player wages – report

Juventus are currently embroiled in a financial and footballing scandal that has already seen them docked 15 points in Serie A and the ripple effects of their illegal actions may be reaching Liverpool, in particular – Arthur Melo.

The loanee from Italy is yet to make an impact on the Reds because of a string of hugely unfortunate injury concerns but could now face even longer on the sidelines, if his proposed ban is pushed through due to the actions of his parent club.

As reported by Italian journalist Paolo Ziliani: ‘All disqualified. For at least a month. In this league. Maybe already soon’, who shared this message alongside an image of wages that had been altered by the Turin club.

Although it seems highly unlikely any of the players had anything to do with the proposed agreement of their wages being reported as lower than they actually were, they may soon face the repercussions of this.

It’s proposed that all the players involved in the financial misdemeanors of the club should too be banned for at least a month because of their involvement of covering up financial losses and that would involve our No.28 – even though he’s currently in Merseyside.

The Brazilian may start to think that he’s cursed if his return to action is met by a ban out of his control but all he and Jurgen Klopp can do is watch how this unfolds from afar and hope that the 26-year-old is allowed back on the pitch soon.

You can view the documents about Arthur and the full Twitter thread via @ZZiliani:

Tutti squalificati. Per almeno un mese. In questo campionato. Forse già a breve. E sì, lo so, non è una notizia di poco conto. I media italiani tremano al pensiero di darla, ma forse è il caso di non fare gli schizzinosi: almeno si evitano svenimenti come per il -15 (1. segue) pic.twitter.com/435Kn6HUS5 — Paolo Ziliani (@ZZiliani) January 24, 2023

