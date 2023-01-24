(Video) Klopp is ‘pushing, pushing, pushing’ for Bellingham to come to Liverpool – Plettenberg

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham feels like a tale that has been dragging on longer than the 19 years the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been alive but there has been yet another update on midfielder.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Florian Plettenberg said: “Jurgen Klopp is yet to speak to Jude Bellingham personally but the likes of Julian Ward have had conversations with the midfielder.

“Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing though and has made it clear that Bellingham is his number one target”.

We’ve known for a long time that this deal won’t be likely to happen until the summer but it is becoming increasingly clear also, that Jurgen Klopp has made him our No.1 target for a summer midfield rebuild.

The player and the manager seem convinced but it’s now over to our current squad to ensure that we finish the season strongly and for the owners to search the back of their couch, in order to finance the deal.

You can watch Plettenberg’s comments on Bellingham courtesy of Sky Sports (via Reddit user u/Phillepe):

