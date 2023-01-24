Liverpool ready to sell $86.6m star amid midfield investment concerns – Calciomercato

Liverpool are allegedly considering the prospect of selling Mo Salah for $86.6m (£70m) with PSG considered an interested party.

This update comes courtesy of Italian outlet Calciomercato (via the Daily Express) amid ongoing concerns over the current state of the midfield department and the investment available to commit to significant surgery.

Though fans have been surprised before towards the latter end of the January window, it seems highly unlikely at this stage that any further incomings beyond Cody Gakpo will occur.

READ MORE: Liverpool have decision to make as Fabrizio Romano shares ‘official’ Moises Caicedo update

READ MORE: Liverpool have £142m mountain to climb that FSG must help them with

That leaves us with questions about what kind of budget we’ll have in the summer window – especially should the worst come to pass and Champion League football hasn’t been secured.

Without a suitable array of deadwood and second-string players to sell, it may leave us considering bigger sales to fund midfield transfers.

The idea that we’ll part ways with Mo Salah, however, even in light of his relatively poor form this term, seems an absolutely preposterous rumour and one that should be taken with a pinch of salt.

#Ep69 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Debating FSG with Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fans