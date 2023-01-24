‘Definite interest (and talks)’ – Sports finance journo drops fresh Liverpool takeover update amid Qatar speculation

If one had asked Liverpool fans to predict what the following season would look like after completing a campaign that was mere whiskers away from etching a place in the history books, very few, if any, would have suggested a placement anywhere outside the top four at this stage of 2022/23.

The ongoing uncertainty behind the scenes has hardly helped promote a sense of stability throughout the club and may very well be responsible in part for the difficulties on the pitch.

How soon that side of the business will be taken care of is anyone’s guess, though the potential likely candidate to take the Reds of Fenway Sports Group’s hands could be narrowed down quickly if QIA’s alleged interest in the Merseysiders, as relayed in a tweet by Alex Miller, develops at pace.

Mergers and acquisition people I am talking to, have confirmed there is definite interest (and talks) between QIA and @LFC – don't forget QIA are potentially interested in "all big UK clubs"… different sources with different info. It happens… — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) January 24, 2023

A separate though connected entity to QSI, the current owners of PSG, the sovereign wealth fund would certainly allow Liverpool to close the gap to the financial heavy-hitters of the English top-flight far quicker than FSG’s current capabilities allow.

That being said, links to the state and the human rights violations that have (and continue to) take place in Qatar, would rightly not sit well with the core, local fanbase nor the values of the city of Liverpool.

A purely private entity, perhaps, may be allowed into the conversation, though it certainly represents murky waters that we could very well do with avoiding altogether.

