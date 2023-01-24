(Photo) Agent’s Anfield appearance hints Liverpool could still sign midfielder in January

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in the January transfer window as Ryan Gravenberch’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, was spotted at Anfield.

The Bayern Munich star ‘has only been on the pitch for an average of 30 minutes’ according to FCB Inside, which could tempt Bayern Munich into a loan arrangement that would see the former Ajax man get the game time his development requires.

With the Reds in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, L4 would be a particularly ideal destination for the player and the two clubs have enjoyed dealings before.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Rafaela Pimenta’s Instagram account, via (@Stevie43lfc) :