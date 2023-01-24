Liverpool learn truth about Qatar takeover interest as club already ‘in talks’ with connected officials

FSG had opened the doors to investment in Liverpool Football Club and are understood to favour that eventuality over a full sale, as things currently stand.

Though few could predict the outcome of a serious bid from the Middle East, should it match or exceed Fenway’s expectations in the market.

Such an offer may not even come from rumoured suitors in Qatar with Adam Crafton confirming that PSG owners QSI ‘is not pursuing the club’.

“Social media speculation about Liverpool and Qatar is, for now, simply that — speculation,” Adam Crafton wrote for The Athletic. “QSI is not pursuing the club. That leaves Tottenham as the likeliest outcome — but if the past decade has taught us anything, it is not to underestimate what might happen when Qatar decides it really wants something.”

That, of course, doesn’t rule out QIA (which is connected to QSI), from throwing its hat into the ring should the state push for feet on the ground in the English top-flight – certainly, it has been reported by Alex Miller that ‘officials connected’ to the sovereign wealth fund are ‘in talks’ with the Reds.

@LFC are in talks with officials connected to QIA (the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar), no offer as of yet… other interested parties still in play… see my piece today… https://t.co/W6ft0tGS7P — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) January 22, 2023

If the gulf state thought it encountered serious opposition in London, however, it will no doubt be shocked by the level of outright disinterest in its plans from local Liverpool supporters and beyond.

There is an acknowledged need for serious investment in the squad – investment, it is believed in some quarters, that FSG is no longer capable of providing in line with the Premier League’s mega-rich – though few would be prepared to compromise the values of the club to get it.

