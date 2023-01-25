(Video) Bellingham flirts with Liverpool again as eagle-eyed fan spots him name-dropping two Reds

Jude Bellingham’s flirtations with Liverpool Football Club continue as the Englishman was heard name-dropping two Reds in one latest video from BVB TV.

The former Birmingham City youngster, whose name continues to be heavily linked with the Merseysiders, had been building a team of the year for the club channel and couldn’t help but mention Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst the 19-year-old’s obvious admiration for a handful of the Anfield-based outfit’s stars is far from being a guarantee of the midfielder potentially joining us in the summer, it surely can’t help our chances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BVB TV (via @HendersonXtra):