(Video) Carragher shares advice he used to give Gerrard to help Bellingham make the right transfer decision this summer

Jamie Carragher will be hoping as much as any other Liverpool fan that Jude Bellingham will be moving to Anfield in the summer and has shared the advice he used to give Steven Gerrard, that would also apply to the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 44-year-old said: “I used to say this to Steven Gerrard, if he was ever going to go [to Madrid], because Real Madrid used to come knocking for him every year, I always used to say to him: ‘if you’re ever going to go, you’ve got to go at your absolute prime…

“If I was Jude Bellingham, if you go to Real Madrid now then where do you go from Real Madrid?… For me, I think he should sign for an English club on a five or six-year deal and then go to Real Madrid”.

It’s not a surprise to hear that our former captain was approached several times for a move to the Bernabeu but also great to hear that he so often said no, now we have to hope that the Birmingham-born teen can do the same.

The 19-year-old is still so young and so a five year stay on Merseyside would still mean that a possible Spanish departure would only occur when he was 24, leaving us plenty of time to utilise his services until that day.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Bellingham (from 0:25) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

