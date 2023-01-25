(Video) Neil Jones thinks that Liverpool could still complete a late ‘opportunistic signing’ in January

There are now only a matter of days remaining until the January window slams shut and many expect that Liverpool won’t complete any transfer business but Neil Jones remains positive that something could still be done.

Speaking with Redmen TV, the GOAL journalist provided the following prediction: “My gut is always that it would be an opportunistic signing, a loan deal or a short-term addition – I still think there’s a chance of that”.

It seems more in hope that expectation that this statement has been made but with the desperation of some supporters for any deals to be completed before the close of the window, they may well cling onto this gut feeling.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens before we see the calendars turn to February but with the countdown ticking ever closer, it looks increasingly unlikely that anyone will be walking through the AXA Training Centre door on or before deadline day.

You can watch a clip of Neil Jones on Liverpool’s possible transfer business via The Redmen TV on YouTube:

