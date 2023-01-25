(Video) Neil Jones provides an update on Liverpool’s reported interest in Moises Caicedo

Liverpool fans will be very aware of the perceived long-running interest in Moises Caicedo but with less than a week remaining of the transfer window, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that he will become our player.

Speaking with Redmen TV, Neil Jones provided the following update: “I don’t think Brighton will sell this month, I’ve said that for a few weeks… if you were a Brighton fan, you’d say ‘why would you do that?’ because his value isn’t going to go down”.

There have been reports of a bid of around £55 million being submitted by Chelsea and subsequently rejected, meaning that should we then want to secure the signature of the Ecuador international – it’s going to take significantly more than that.

Now that the Seagulls have such little time to replace the 21-year-old too, this looks more likely to be a deal for the summer – if it’s ever completed at all given the rising price tag.

You can watch a clip of Neil Jones on Liverpool’s possible transfer business via The Redmen TV on YouTube:

