Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light

Liverpool had an exciting summer transfer window in 2022 lined up as the Reds pursued Aurelien Tchouameni in a bid to rejuvenate an ageing midfield.

The Merseysiders lost out in the end to interest from Real Madrid (despite reports of a £68m bid), though there is perhaps one sign that the move may not work out to Carlo Ancelotti’s liking in the long-run after the head coach admitted some positional concerns with the Frenchman.

“Tchouameni is not comfortable if he plays with another DM in a midfield 3, Camavinga is better under that aspect,” the Italian Real Madrid TV (via Madrid Universal). “A double pivot of Camavinga and Tchouameni? It could be an idea for the future.”

Potentially as many as three midfielders could be departing the AXA training centre for good come the end of the season (without counting loan star Arthur Melo) should contracts not be renewed.

As such, it’s going to be a case of quantity as well as quality in terms of necessary incomings if we are to go into the next campaign at a higher level of preparedness.

Jude Bellingham remains the absolute priority for Jurgen Klopp’s men in 2023, though it’s perhaps worth keeping an eye on Tchouameni’s situation in the Spanish capital in case concerns persist over his use in the midfield three.

It’s unlikely that we’ll end up poaching the former Monaco man from the Champions League holders any time soon, though we know his is a profile we were very keen on prior to his switch to Los Blancos.

