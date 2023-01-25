Liverpool and Man United fans set to unite with joint statement demanding ‘tougher ownership regime’ – report

There’s no hiding the fact that Liverpool and Manchester United fans are completely opposed on many subjects and topics when it comes to football but with the current search for a new owner of both clubs, both sets of fans are coming together.

As reported by Sky News: ‘Liverpool and Manchester United fans set aside rivalry to demand action on club ownership. Supporters of English football’s most successful clubs will issue a rare joint statement on Wednesday to demand that the government introduces a tougher ownership regime’.

Both clubs are represented by their respective fan groups, the Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST), and are pushing for their voices to be heard at the very top of their clubs.

With the proposed new owners of our club being from Qatar and being ideologically opposed to much of what our club historically stands for, it’s clear that both fan groups want to ensure that the ethos of their club isn’t lost at what is a real crossroads moment for both.

There will be a deliberate effort by the fans to ensure that they correctly represent those who sit in the stands each week with their decision, as well as hoping to carry the club’s values forward into the future.

There has been big steps forward made within our club already with the SoS being allowed to attend board meetings and have a say on key decision within the club, now they want to ensure this is carried over to whatever the new ownership regime may look like.

Despite our differences, having those from Anfield and Old Trafford come together in the hope of bettering football for everyone – is a sign that unity is power in these moments.

