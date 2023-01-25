What QIA’s CEO has said about investment opportunities amid Liverpool takeover claims

Speculation over a potential takeover move for Liverpool Football Club by a Qatari entity remains rife following Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud’s statement of intent at the World Economic Forum.

Fuel was then added to the fire as Alex Miller reported there was ‘definite interest’ between QIA and the Reds.

“You will not be surprised if we invest in this,” the Qatar Investment Authority CEO was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Interest in the English top-flight seems a certain prospect given the attractiveness of the league beyond the borders of the UK, making it a ripe option for further potential sportswashing.

“We have not made our mind yet. But you know, this is a very commercially driven decision that we go through,” Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud added.

“And again, sports is becoming a very important theme as well. People are engaged more in sport and digitalisation is making it more attractive to investors.”

The organisation may find Liverpool are a hard option to sell their plans to, however, in light of the numerous human rights issues connected with the regime.

That’s not to say that a private entity originating from the region or the Middle East more broadly wouldn’t be tolerated if it were completely separate to the state and, critically, any human rights abuses conducted.

Make no mistake: the need for investment at the club is clear. Regardless, not any investor will do.

