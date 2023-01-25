Robertson on how he twice organised ‘fantastic’ Calvin Harris to DJ for the Liverpool squad

Calvin Harris has twice had the honour of DJing for a trophy-laden Liverpool squad and Andy Robertson has revealed how he was influential in persuading his fellow Scotsman to perform for the team.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast (via the club’s official website), our No.26 said: “We had it sorted for when we won the Premier League [in 2019-20], I’d touched base with him – not tempting fate or anything – but I think we were maybe 15 or 18 points clear in February and I thought, ‘Right, let’s see if he’s available…

“Luckily, Calvin was buzzing to do it. It’s probably one of the best sets he’s ever done, on a bus with players he loves watching and the fans and everything like that. It was different for him, he’s used to playing in stadiums, in Ibiza… It was fantastic. It’s something we’ll always remember’.”

To hear that, despite the constant calls of one game at a time and nothing was won yet, the captain of Scotland was prepping for what was soon to be a memorable evening for everyone attached to our club – is great.

The 28-year-old managed to secure the services of the DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter on two separate occasions and that shows the pulling power of the left-back and our club.

The musician is also a big fan of the Reds and so for him to be part of the celebrations was obviously amazing, made all the more special by the fact that ‘One Kiss’ by himself and Dua Lipa became the soundtrack of the occasions too.

Let’s hope that the next time we clinch silverware, the two Scots can link up once again and we can all have another party together – fingers crossed that this happens at the end of this season too!

