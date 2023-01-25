Robertson on the five different leaders within the Liverpool dressing room

Although it’s Jordan Henderson who will invariably be seen wearing the captain’s armband at Liverpool, the leadership within the camp is shared between several players and Andy Robertson has described how this works behind the scenes.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast (via the club’s official website), our No.26 said: “We all have different ways of leading, Hendo can carry the team, he can look after everyone pretty much, that’s always been the way. Millie can demand standards, he can give you a rocket if you need a rocket, in a nice way. Virgil is always commanding at the back and can talk.

“I can help the lads out. I try to help the younger players but also demand standards as well. Trent is obviously still young, but he is also a leader in every way. Every young lad that comes up to train with us looks at Trent and thinks, ‘I want to follow his career path’.”

With certain members of this list reaching the latter stages of their career, it’s great to see that in our two full-backs there will be a continuation of the standards set by our current captain and James Milner.

Jurgen Klopp is a phenomenal manager and leader of our club but he will be the first to admit that he wouldn’t have achieved anywhere near the amount of success he has done, if it wasn’t for leaders within the playing squad.

Whether this is our skipper, vice-captain, Virgil van Dijk or either full-back, to hear that so many players are willing to ensure the standards are met on and off the pitch – is really important.

This is especially true now that we are experiencing a rough spell of form on the pitch, as everyone needs to work together to get out of this run and having figures such as the ones named above will be vital to improve the second half of our campaign.

