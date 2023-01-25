Robertson labels Liverpool teammate ‘an absolute disgrace’ because of what he did at his wedding

Back in July 2022, Andy Robertson married his now wife Rachel and invited several of his Liverpool teammates to his special day in Portugal but he wasn’t too happy with the actions and dress sense of some of them.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast (via the club’s official website), our No.26 discussed the fashion choices of his mates: “Hendo looked a million dollars. I thought Trent’s trousers were too baggy, there was too much gathering at the bottom.

“He was a disgrace! He flew from America the night before, so he got into Portugal at 12 o’clock at night and he was jet-lagged the whole day. He was an absolute disgrace, he looked tired all day. It was his first-ever wedding, so maybe he’ll learn from that! But I thought Millie looked well, to be fair to him!”

It’s of course all being said in jest by the captain of Scotland and his long-running play fued with Trent Alexander-Arnold is once again clear to see on this occasion, even though he may have been a little annoyed at his jet-lag.

All the lads certainly made the effort when it came to dressing up for the left-back’s big day and it was great to see the likes of Adam Lallana, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner also posing in the famous Instagram upload from the skipper.

Robbie Fowler was accusing our No.7 of having a poor choice of clothing for the day but it was nice to see the 28-year-old back his vice-captain when he was getting a bit of stick from someone else.

It’s not often we get an insight into days like the weddings of our players and it’s always great to see that that many of them are not just teammates in the dressing room but also friends off the pitch.

