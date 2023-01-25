‘It’s decided…’ – Sky reporter drops Liverpool transfer claim as midfield hint supplied

Jurgen Klopp was challenged on his loyalty to his most trusted lieutenants and responded swiftly with consecutive starts handed to Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita as the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were invited onto the bench once again for Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea.

Such tweaks appear to have had a positive impact on performance levels, at the very least as far as intensity on the pitch is concerned, though there’s no question that the Reds remain in dire need of investment in the middle of the park for a number of reasons still.

Whilst permanent options remain tantalisingly out of reach, one avenue it was rumoured the club could pursue was that of a loan deal for Ryan Gravenberch (as the 20-year-old’s agent was spotted at Anfield), however, an update on Twitter from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has firmly closed off any possibility of approach.

News #Gravenberch: It’s decided and no doubt: He has to stay at #FCBayern! No transfer in January. Within the club they still believe in him. A loan to Liverpool or to another club is NO topic. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/9qlBmJ7tP0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 24, 2023

Having previously held the Bayern star in our sights, then during his Ajax days, it’s a huge shame to see Liverpool being prevented from copying fellow struggles Chelsea in adding a top-quality player in until the end of the season.

With limited available minutes for the midfielder, one might have thought Julian Nagelsmann’s men would be at least open to having a discussion over an opportunity that would benefit both player and club.

Alas, it’s back to the drawing board for Julian Ward and our recruitment team as the clock ticks ever closer to deadline day.

We’ll be hoping on our end that our returning men from the treatment room can help inspire a general turnaround in form and get us back into the heralded top four spots amid heavy competition for places.

