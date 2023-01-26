‘So disrespected’ – Aaron Ramsdale full of praise for ‘properly underrated’ Liverpool star

Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that Jordan Henderson is ‘properly underrated’ and is ‘disrespected’ because of the things he doesn’t do on the pitch.

The Liverpool captain may now be 32 years of age and beginning to show signs of ageing, but since his arrival from Sunderland back in 2011, the England international has lifted every major trophy possible for the Anfield outfit.

Kopites may be calling for new midfielders to be signed in the coming months, but the Arsenal shot stopper has jumped to the defence of the Reds skipper.

“He gets so disrespected because he doesn’t play all the nice stuff,” he told The Fellas podcast (via Rousing The Kop). “He runs like 12km a game, the way he talks to people on the pitch.

“The things he does do, he’ll play an unbelievable pass or cross, but it won’t really get talked about because he’s probably just done it once in the game. He’s properly underrated at England by the fans, not by the players.

“They love him.”

Henderson has become accustomed to criticism.

After joining Liverpool and then replacing Steven Gerard as club captain in 2015, he has constantly had to prove people wrong and show why he deserves to be a regular starter for club and country.

The intensity he provides and standards he sets amongst his teammates both on and off the pitch is what makes him a real leader.

He may no longer bring as much energy to the side as he once did, but he remains a vital player for Jurgen Klopp’s side and we’re confident that we’ll see the famous Hendo shuffle on show a few more times in

