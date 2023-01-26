Exclusive: Why Sofyan Amrabat’s entourage had to ‘abandon negotiations’ with Liverpool

When the World Cup in Qatar came to a close, there were so many rumours that were linking Sofyan Amrabat with a move to Liverpool and it was revealed that the Moroccan’s entourage were set for a second meeting with officials from our club.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop has now learned what happened to these proposed talks between the player and our club:

“Just to remind everyone, there was a positive meeting during the World Cup between Amrabat’s entourage and Liverpool but unfortunately, his agent thought that Liverpool were linked with a lot of midfielders during this transfer window – like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool were having discussions with Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

“So, it was difficult for Amrabat’s agent to see if he would be an undeniable starter under Jurgen Klopp, it was very difficult situation and they decided to abandon negotiations with Liverpool”.

There will be some understandable disappointment to see that another midfielder has possibly slipped through the net and doesn’t look to be arriving at Anfield in this window, nor in the near future.

However, we can all take solace in the fact that there is (or at least was) some seemingly serious interest in both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez and they could be serious targets for the Reds in the summer.

There are many who want a new midfielder to be brought in before February arrives but that is looking increasingly unlikely as each hour passes, in the short-term though – we can be seemingly very confident that a deal with Fiorentina seems very much off the cards.

