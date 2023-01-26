Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool January transfer window claim after midfielder links emerge

Liverpool aren’t looking to let any of their current stock of midfielders leave in the winter window, despite the rumours circulating around Brighton and Hove Albion’s interest in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

This update comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano in his latest FREE column for CaughtOffside, with the Reds themselves unlikely to make any additions on their end before the summer.

“Despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being linked as a target for Brighton, I don’t think Liverpool will let any midfielder leave in January… let’s see what happens in the summer,” the Italian wrote. “Besides, for now Brighton’s priority is a new centre-back.”

The former Arsenal star is one of three options in the midfield department with contracts due to expire this year and the expectation is that at least two of those are certain to head out of the exit door.

READ MORE: What QIA’s CEO has said about investment opportunities amid Liverpool takeover claims

READ MORE: Liverpool could still complete £68m transfer plan as Real Madrid truth comes to light

This leaves us with a conundrum in the summer, finances depending – do we spend big on one quality signing (i.e. Jude Bellingham) at the risk of missing out on the opportunity to add further bodies to the squad?

Even then, there’s nuance to the debate to consider, with the progress of teenager Stefan Bajcetic meaning that the coaching and recruitment team has to consider signings that won’t block his development.

Equally, the form of Fabinho will leave us with another difficult decision to make other the future of the holding midfield role given that we can’t simply put the pressure of 38-game season, plus cup competitions, all on a pair of young shoulders.

In short, Liverpool will need more than just one body coming in through the AXA training doors once the summer window opens up in June.

#Ep69 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Debating FSG with Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fans