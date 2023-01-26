Ben Jacobs provides update on Liverpool’s potential Qatari ownership as the club heads towards ‘minority investment’

The future of Liverpool’s ownership remains far from clear at the moment but Ben Jacobs has claimed that the club are ‘heading towards minority investment’ and that there has been no significant interest from Qatari investors.

FSG appeared to place the club up for sale, or at least invite investment from interested parties, when they released a statement back in November, but there is still yet to be any significant updates since then.

And while completing a question and answer session on his Twitter account, CBS Sports journalist Jacobs responded to a question regarding the ownership situation at both Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Definitely some Saudi interest in #MUFC. February a key month after initial due diligence is done. Then we’ll see some groups shortlisted. #LFC heading towards minority investment. Nothing significant from Qatar yet.”

READ MORE: Liverpool looking to complete loan business this month to ‘bolster’ Jurgen Klopp’s squad – report

Rumours recently have suggested that investors from Qatar are interested in a move for the Anfield outfit and that is a move that could cause uncertainty amongst the Liverpool fanbase.

Having owners with a questionable human rights record in charge of your club would certainly not be ideal, but the huge financial backing that they would bring to the table is something that will certainly excite supporters.

With Jude Bellingham believed to be Jurgen Klopp’s main transfer target at the end of the season, a lot of money is going to be needed to bring the England international to Merseyside.

Current owners FSG have often adopted a ‘sell before we buy’ policy since their arrival on Merseyside so the idea of some sort of investment at the club is an exciting one – we’ll just have to wait and see.

Check Jacobs’ tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Definitely some Saudi interest in #MUFC. February a key month after initial due diligence is done. Then we'll see some groups shortlisted. #LFC heading towards minority investment. Nothing significant from Qatar yet. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?