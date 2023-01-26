Neil Jones says potential Liverpool move for 24-year-old Chelsea star is ‘one to definitely keep an eye on’

Neil Jones has claimed that Mason Mount’s contract situation at Chelsea is ‘one to definitely keep an eye on’ with the 24-year-old now in the final 18 months of his current Stamford Bridge deal.

The England international is yet to agree on fresh terms with Graham Potter’s side and Jones believes that the Blues No. 19 could offer something to Liverpool that the Reds are ‘lacking at the moment’.

The versatile attacker featured in the goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday and has been linked with a move to the FA Cup champions recently.

“I think he’s a very good player but I think he might need to become a very good player by moving from Chelsea,” the GOAL journalist told Redmen TV’S Journo Insight Show. “There’s a little feeling of that, maybe a change of scenery might be one that benefits someone like him. I think there are a lot of facets that you look at and think ‘potential move’ – potential change of scenery, the potential for him, so maybe you think, “No, I’ll go and I’ll go and earn some appreciation, earn some money, a place at the front and centre of a team.

“You look at the type of player he is, both lines, he could probably play wide left, or play as a number eight, and he’s done both jobs to a good degree. You wouldn’t say he had a great season this time around, but he’s a creative player, he can score goals, he’s got good set piece delivery, very energetic. If you’re thinking about dynamism, covering the pitch – that’s something Liverpool are lacking at the moment.

“I think it’s one to definitely keep an eye on. If there was an opportunity there, I think Liverpool would do it.”

Liverpool are believed to be looking to strengthen their midfield options in the coming months with Jude Bellingham the club’s top transfer target for the summer.

Mount may have struggled for form so far this season (three goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions) but he’s showed in the past that he has the ability to shine in the Premier League and a move to Merseyside could be exactly what he needs to really kick on.

His versatility may be something that will catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp with the Englishman having the ability to operate as a midfielder or on either side of an attacking front three.

It’s unlikely that Chelsea would be willing to sell one of their own to a huge rival like us, but if he is seeking a fresh start away from the capital then it’s a move we should certainly consider.

At the end of the season he will have entered the final 12 months of his current deal and his club could therefore be tempted to cash in instead of losing him for free in the summer of 2024.

