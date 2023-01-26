Liverpool joined by Chelsea in the race for 24-year-old Premier League midfielder – report

Declan Rice has set his sights on a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal meaning that Chelsea have now turned their attention to reported Liverpool target Matheus Nunes, that’s according to Football Transfer’s Jacque Talbot.

Although Jude Bellingham is believed to be Jurgen Klopp’s main transfer target in the summer, the Wolves midfielder, who only moved to Molineux from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the season, is also attracting interest from the Reds.

It now appears that the FA Cup champions have been joined in the race for the Portugal international by Graham Potter’s side, after they were made aware that Rice would instead prefer a move to the Emirates rather than Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Why Sofyan Amrabat’s entourage had to ‘abandon negotiations’ with Liverpool

Current Chelsea star Jorginho is out of contract in the summer meaning a move for a new midfielder is somewhat of a priority for the Blues.

The side from the capital have already spent a serious amount of money this season attempting to strengthen their squad, with the £89m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk the most recent arrival.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are currently 10 points outside the Champions League spaces after a inconsistent start to the campaign and whichever side finishes in the top four at the end of the season would have a huge advantage in the race for Nunes’ signature.

It will be interesting to see what decision the 24-year-old makes in the summer – we’ll just have to wait and see.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?