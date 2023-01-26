Liverpool looking to complete loan business this month to ‘bolster’ Jurgen Klopp’s squad – report

Liverpool are eyeing up potential loan moves this month as they look to ensure they finish in the campaign in the top four.

The FA Cup champions have had an inconsistent start to the campaign and currently find themselves 10 points outside the Champions League spaces.

Many Reds fans believe the club’s downfall at the moment is in midfield and a report via the Daily Mail (via The Kop Times) claims that a temporary signing is the preferred option for Jurgen Klopp at the moment as he attempts to ‘bolster his squad’.

The report adds that the German boss is willing to wait until the summer to seal the signing of main transfer target Jude Bellingham as well as Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes – who is also attracting interest from Chelsea.

The Merseysiders added to their squad with the loan signing of Arthur Melo in the summer but the Brazilian has barely featured for Liverpool this season after sustaining a number of different injuries.

The Anfield outfit are said to be once again assessing the Juventus squad, as well as PSG and Atletico Madrid, to see if there are any players available on a temporary basis.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to become free agents in the summer and Klopp will therefore need to add reinforcements in the middle of the park come the summer.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?