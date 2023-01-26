Stefan Bajcetic contract extension confirmed as Paul Joyce drops details online

Stefan Bajcetic has officially signed a contract extension at Liverpool that will keep him at the club until 2027.

This comes courtesy of an update on Twitter from Paul Joyce following a series of impressive performances for the first-team.

Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new contract at Liverpool until 2027. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 26, 2023

It’s been a rapid rise for the youngster aided in no small part thanks to the poor form of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, both of whom were handed places on the bench as the 18-year-old and Naby Keita started the goalless draw with Chelsea.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool January transfer window claim after midfielder links emerge

READ MORE: What QIA’s CEO has said about investment opportunities amid Liverpool takeover claims

We couldn’t be more delighted to see another young talent rewarded for his efforts at the club and now the focus has to turn to protecting the player from the burden of overwhelming pressure.

Ideally, we’d like to see the recruitment team navigate the January transfer window one more time and find a suitable midfielder capable of playing both the 6 and 8 roles in order to alleviate the need to rely on the likes of Bajcetic and our No.8 for energy and fresh legs in the middle of the park.

That seems an uncertainty at the moment, of course, which may lead us to falling back on tried and tested options in Fabinho and our skipper.

It’s worth bearing in mind, of course, that it’s not entirely out of the realm of reality to suggest that one or both of the pair could rediscover their old form.

Exclusive: Sofyan Amrabat’s Liverpool update – every word of our latest interview with Аnas Bakhkhar