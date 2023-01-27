Roberto De Zerbi insists Brighton are not favourites heading into FA Cup clash with Liverpool & admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has insisted that his side are not favourites heading into Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool despite the Seagulls dismantling Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-0 in the Premier League just a fortnight ago.

The Reds weren’t just beaten on the south coast, they were well beaten and will need a much improved performance this weekend to avoid a repeat of the performance that Klopp labelled a ‘horror show’.

The Italian boss also heaped huge praise on the former Borussia Dortmund manager – someone he recognises as ‘one of the best coaches in the world’.

“We will play against Liverpool, they are a top team,” De Zerbi said (as quoted by Sussex Live). “We would like to reach the next step of the FA Cup. We know the game will be very difficult, we would like to play a brave game, to try to win.

“No, [we are not favourites]. The table is how it is, but Liverpool are always a big team. It will be a different game [to the Premier League game], but also the last game was difficult. It always is against Liverpool. We need to make the conditions right to win the game, we can play better than we did against Leicester.

“Jurgen Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world. His history reflects that, I have big respect for him. I know Liverpool are a big team, we have a lot of respect for them. But we would like to repeat if it’s possible, if we play like the last game.”

Klopp described Liverpool’s last trip to Brighton as the worst of his career and his players should therefore have extra motivation to perform well at the Amex.

We’ll still be without the likes of Arthur Melo, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz at the weekend which is of course a huge blow, but we still have immense quality to call upon against De Zerbi’s men.

Mo Salah will be hungry to find the back of the net after going three goals without a game while Darwin Nunez will be eager to return to the starting XI after returning to full fitness recently.

We look all set for an intriguing counter on the south coast – let’s hope we come out on top to ensure our defence of the FA Cup continues.

