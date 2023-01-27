Dortmund planning talks for a new contract for Jude Bellingham as ‘no offers’ have been made for the player – Falk

Liverpool supporters could be forgiven for getting mildly excited over a possible transfer for Jude Bellingham but the latest reports about the player could set alarm bells ringing, as Borussia Dortmund appear to have other plans.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk reported: “Dortmund still have a bit of hope that Jude Bellingham could stay – they want to make him a new offer where he would become the top earner at the club with €15m. They’re planning talks in March now.

“His family is thinking about the future and they’re well aware that the next step has to come in the summer because it can’t be much better for Bellingham in the Bundesliga.

“His mother, Denise, is living with him in Dortmund and keeps an eye on everything. I don’t think she sees the future lying in Dortmund.

“Still no offers for the club. Real Madrid are knocking repeatedly at Bellingham’s door and everyone in Europe knows March is the ideal time to make their feelings known. Real Madrid are prepared but Dortmund have to make a clear move to try and retain the player because of the fans.

“If he were to sign a new deal, they could factor in Marco Reus’ potential exit or drop in salary to give him a financial boost. But everybody in Dortmund knows, and from what I heard, they are open to exit talks with two years remaining on his current deal.”

It’s certainly not good news from our perspective as we don’t want the 19-year-old tying down his future in Germany, nor the price inflation that would come from him agreeing a new deal with the club.

This could just be the Bundesliga outfit enticing offers in from around the world, so that they can begin negotiations and get a deal agreed in order for the potential fee they receive to be confirmed and reinvested in their squad.

It seems very likely that ourselves, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will be making offers this summer and then it will be up to the player and his club on where he will eventually end up.

From this latest report, it seems all the interested parties are biding their time before making an initial offer but once that happens – it’s likely to be a summer-long saga.

There may be cause to worry in the short-term if the Birmingham-born starlet is offered a new contract but it does seem clear that his long-term future will lie away from the Signal Iduna Park.

