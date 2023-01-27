Former PL manager urges Jurgen Klopp to try 24-year-old Liverpool star in midfield role

Sam Allardyce has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be trialled in midfield for Liverpool and has the potential to be ‘great’ in a more advanced role.

The England international has often been criticised for his defensive ability and the former Blackburn, Bolton and West Ham manager believes the Scouser’s confidence has been ‘knocked’ as a result.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate previously played our No. 66 in midfield for the national side, a decision that left Jurgen Klopp somewhat bemused.

“Jurgen has played him in the midfield a few times before now, and I just wonder whether he can actually go there and be great,” Allardyce told No Tippy Tippy Football Podcast (via Rousing The Kop)

“It wouldn’t bring up that defending side as much.

“He has the touch, and I know it’s harder in there rather than full-back, but he is such a talent.

READ MORE: Serie A giants target 31-year-old Liverpool star as Romelu Lukaku replacement – report

“And unfortunately, he’s had a lot of stick and I think it’s knocked his confidence.”

Alexander-Arnold is a quality right-back, but there’s no denying that teams do sometimes target the Academy graduate and he has struggled defending the back post on occasions.

With our current struggles in the middle of the park, there certainly wouldn’t be any harm in trying the Scouser in midfield.

He can shoot, pass and dribble and you could argue that deploying him in a more central position would give him a greater chance to showcase his talent – it’s also a position he played in as he worked his way up through the age groups as a youngster.

Scottish teenager Calvin Ramsay, who joined the club from Aberdeen in the summer, is an option to replace Trent at right-back while Joe Gomez and James Milner have also operated in the position previously.

We can’t see Klopp moving the Englishman into midfield anytime soon, but it’s a great option to have.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?