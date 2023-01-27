Falk provides Liverpool update for Ryan Gravenberch as 20-year-old midfielder continues to be linked with Anfield

With the transfer deadline clock ticking down to its close, one of the latest names to have been linked with the club is Ryan Gravenberch and there has now been a further update on our reported interest in the player.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk reported: “I’ve heard from the club that they have no intention of letting Ryan Gravenberch leave in the winter window on a loan or permanent transfer. They’ve had no signal from Liverpool until now. For sure, there were no negotiations, offer or any form of knocking on Bayern’s door.”

That seems like a definitive no on all counts then and it helps prove to everyone that you can’t always believe everything you read, with the German journalist being an authority when it comes to Bundesliga transfers.

It seems that many supporters are desperate for Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder for his squad but with no spaces remaining in our Champions League squad and just days remaining of the window – it’s getting harder to see how we can complete both an incoming and outgoing deal.

Therefore, links to the 20-year-old can pretty much be ruled out as can any offers for other players at this point – unless the club can sanction a sale or loan for Nat Phillips or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the coming days.

Many will point to our owners for not backing the boss but with a stacked squad, the issue is more regarding letting players leave in the short-term and with several contracts ending in the summer – that issue will solve itself eventually.

