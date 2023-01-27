Pep Guardiola admits he has ‘copied’ aspects of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to help develop his Manchester City side

It’s no secret that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have a huge amount of respect for one another and both Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated English football for the last few years.

Four of the last five Premier League titles have been won by the Spaniard’s side with the trophy heading to Anfield on the other occasion.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has now admitted that he has copied aspects of the Reds’ game in order help improve his side and believes that although the FA Cup champions are somewhat struggling this season, he believes they’ll soon be back.

“I learned a lot watching by Liverpool,” he said in his pre-Arsenal press conference on Thursday (as quoted by Liverpool.com). “It’s the team I watched the most, for obvious reasons, because they were our biggest rival in the last years, and they’re going to come back sooner or later. I tried to copy some things. If I like it, feel it, can adapt with the players I have.”

Liverpool are ten points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United at the moment while City are second in the table, five points behind league-leaders Arsenal and have played a game more than the Gunners.

Both the Anfield outfit and the Sky Blues have pushed each other to extreme levels in the last few years and with Klopp expected to strengthen his squad in the summer with Jude Bellingham the club’s main transfer target, we expect the two outfits to once again battle it out against each other next season.

Klopp and Guardiola are two of the greatest managers to ever be involved in the sport and we look forward to seeing them continue to battle it out with each other in the coming years.

