(Video) Jones responds to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Brighton rumours as “dropping a square peg into a round hole”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be fully aware of the fact that his Liverpool contract is set to come to an end this summer and it looks unlikely a new deal will be offered, however there have been some links regarding a possible January move to Brighton.

Speaking with Redmen TV, Neil Jones responded to the reports touting this possible transfer: “No way Liverpool can afford to let him go at this moment in time, when they’ve got so many games coming up before their forwards become available… unless you have someone else coming in to take that place, which I don’t think Liverpool do have…

“Did Brighton not watch him play against them the other week, that would be a poor audition if they did? If you look at what Brighton are and what Brighton have got, that would be dropping a square peg into a round hole”.

Quite why we would allow a player to leave the club a matter of months before his deal ends anyway, would make little sense unless it was to free a place in the Champions League and Premier League squads.

With so little time left in the window though and no real concrete target being widely reported, this seems unlikely at this stage and so we should expect to see our No.15 remain at the club.

