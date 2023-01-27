(Video) Klopp is ‘not sure’ why the FA Cup has its own weekend when the fixture schedule is so tight and we have two league games in hand

Liverpool are currently preparing for a match with Brighton but given our current games in hand in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp has questioned why there’s so much time between games at the moment when there are so many games to be played in such a short time – in the near future.

Speaking with the media ahead of the FA Cup clash, the 55-year-old said: “Cup competitions are then always difficult because you have these mid-week games but now we have a full week to prepare the game [with Brighton].

“In our tight schedule, I’m not sure if the FA Cup should have its own weekend but now we have and it and that’s good to prepare, at least but it will make other things more difficult as we still have two games in hand, which somebody has to fit in somewhere but no news about that yet and no clue when that will happen.

“But the further we go in the cup competitions, the more complicated it will be but we don’t need to worry about that yet”.

There will no doubt be rival supporters and some in the media who will twist this as our boss now complaining about having too much time in between fixtures, when he’s usually such a staunch advocate for a reduction in the number of games that are being played.

However, this isn’t a call for more matches to be inserted into our schedule but a worry about how overloaded his players will be in the coming weeks and he’ll have to juggle Premier League and Champions League games but now – he has a whole week for a fourth round FA Cup tie.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on mid-week games and fixture schedules (from 11:30) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

