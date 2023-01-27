(Video) Jurgen Klopp reveals he held ‘intense talks’ with his Liverpool players after ‘horror show’ defeat to Brighton a fortnight ago

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he held ‘intense talks’ with his Liverpool players after the dismal 3-0 defeat to Brighton a fortnight ago, a game which he labelled as the worst of his career.

The Reds return to the south coast tomorrow to continue their defence of the FA Cup and the German tactician is hoping for a much improved performance from his side.

Although the former Borussia Dortmund boss is aware of the shocking nature of that display at the Amex, he insisted that he will not make his players rewatch the ‘horror show’ performance because they have seen it already.

“We had of course intense talks after the Brighton game. We had to change immediately and we did,” the German said in his press conference.

“A couple of days later we played against Wolves and it obviously looked completely different. I said after the game it looked like two different sports.

“We will not do a meeting where we show all the bad situations from Brighton, it would be a proper horror show – we saw that already.”

It really was an afternoon to forget against the Seagulls a fortnight ago but the hope is that the lads will put in a much better showing this time around.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino remain sidelined through injury, but if we can get Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo firing at the top end of the pitch, there’s no reason why we can’t come away with a victory.

We’ve kept back-to-back clean sheets recently as well which should give our back line some much needed confidence after a number of questionable displays in recent weeks.

Check Klopp speaking below via EOTK’s official Twitter page:

Jurgen Klopp on whether he will remind his players of the dismal defeat to Brighton just a fortnight ago 😱 #LFC 🗣️ “We will not do the meeting where we show all the bad situations from Brighton, that would be a proper horror show – we saw that already.” pic.twitter.com/yols9GxUtV — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 27, 2023

