(Video) Klopp provides Nat Phillips transfer update as defender is linked with an Anfield exit

Liverpool fans will be hoping for an incoming transfer in the final few days of the transfer window but Jurgen Klopp was asked to respond to rumours of one man who is possibly going to be leaving the club – Nat Phillips.

Speaking with the media ahead of our game with Brighton, the 55-year-old said: “It depends on the offers, we have to be prepared for pretty much everything, so we don’t know. The 31st is the deadline day and we will see, I don’t know”.

It’s certainly not a yes or a no from the boss but we all know the age old answer of the club being active in the market and ready to react to any situation that may arise in the coming days.

With Rhys Williams returning to Merseyside, it did seem to pave the way for our No.47 to depart but it’s clear that we won’t be selling for a price that is below our evaluation.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Phillips (from 18:33) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

