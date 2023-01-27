“I can’t see that” – Klopp provides retirement hint as he admits he’s ‘really fine with not being involved anymore’

Jurgen Klopp has just reached a milestone 1,000 career games in management and with that being such big news, questions naturally came around to when his final game will be and our boss has provided a hint on his retirement plans.

Speaking on the ‘Mike Calvin’s Football People‘ podcast, the 55-year-old said: “After 22 years now, I know when I cannot change anything anymore and I know that’s the moment I stop thinking about it. I sleep really well, come home, have half an hour, drive home and that’s the last 30 minutes of the day where I really think about the job.

“The job is incredibly demanding, it is, but it’s great as well. That’s why I say when Roy Hodgson came back again to Crystal Palace and I ask him ‘why go out again?’ and he said ‘I love it’.

“I cannot see myself being 70 and being on the dugout in whatever weather and training for one or two hours. I can’t see that but I understand a little bit where they are coming from. I hope then that other things are that interesting to me and I am really fine with not being involved anymore.”

We hope there’s not too much advice that the German took from Roy Hodgson, except for hopefully making him want to extend his career in football and that our manager will continue to be at Anfield for a long time into the future.

It doesn’t appear that the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund gaffer has earmarked a day that his career will come to an end but his new deal on Merseyside should carry him up to 2026 and then a decision will be made.

As many expect a full scale rebuild to have taken place in the time from now to the end of his current deal, then the Reds could once again be top of the Premier League and fighting for Champions League glory – something which may convince the then 58-year-old to extend his stay further.

However, seeing as his two previous jobs lasted no more than seven years then perhaps we’re getting greedy, the boss has done more than enough for us so far and he’s entitled to be able to say when he’s had enough.

Selfishly, we will all want him at Liverpool until well into his seventies but perhaps this squad rebuild will be the perfect passover point for him to let someone else take the flame.

