Klopp labels squad rebuild as ‘one of the main reasons’ for his new Liverpool contract

Liverpool supporters were delighted to see Jurgen Klopp sign a new contract last season but that already feels a world away from today, with the boss now facing the prospect of remoulding his squad in order to challenge for the big trophies once again.

Speaking on the ‘Mike Calvin’s Football People‘ podcast, the 55-year-old responded to questions regarding the need to rebuild his team and said: “It was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew it’s necessary.

“It will not go overnight. I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and that’s what we are.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jones responds to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Brighton rumours as “dropping a square peg into a round hole”

The long-term vision of the club will be to repeat what we did last season, challenge on all four fronts and aim to update the Champions Wall as often as possible.

It’s clear that we have the manager, coaches and plenty of players in order to repeat that again but with his new deal set to end in 2026 – it’s fair to assume that our squad will look very different when that contract comes to an end.

We have far from an ageing squad but there will need to be an injection of youth to nearly all areas of the pitch and it’s clear that the owners and supporters believe that the German is the man to do this.

If this season does end up being a step back from where the club wants to be, then let’s hope the future is bright and that we are back on our perch in the near and distant future.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?