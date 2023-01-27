(Video) Klopp provides a seven-man fitness update ahead of our FA Cup clash with Brighton

Liverpool are preparing to face Brighton in the FA Cup but Jurgen Klopp was asked to provide a fitness update on seven players from his current squad, all of whom are at different stages of their comeback.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old provided the following update: “Closer, yes, of course closer.

“Luis takes longer but Diogo, Bobby and Virgil, a couple of weeks and [then they] can join training, and then we have to see how quick it goes from there.”

The boss went on to say: “[Arthur Melo] I would say pretty good, so he’s running a lot. Two or three weeks, I think, maybe until he can join team training.

“But it looks good for a while already. So it was now a long injury and he needs a proper build-up. He was not a part of team training or whatever.

“Fabio Carvalho is obviously out. He has a little thing. Did anybody tell me that he can train today? I don’t think so, but maybe he can train today but he will not be 100 per cent ready for the weekend.

“Millie was not in training for one day but he’s fine – there was no injury reason. Nat has a proper, proper cold.”

It was quite an extensive report from our manager and just goes to show how many fitness issues we are experiencing and have had already this season.

Ahead of a busy fixture schedule, the German will hope that many members of his squad are back for the business end of the campaign and hoping they can help him challenge for silverware and a strong Premier League finish.

You can watch Klopp’s injury update (from 3:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

