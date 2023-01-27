Monaco sporting director is ‘one of the front-runners’ to replace Julian Ward at Liverpool and has recently visited Anfield – Jacque Talbot

AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is ‘one of the front-runners’ to replace Julian Ward when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season, that’s according to Jacque Talbot.

Ward only replaced Michael Edwards in the position in the summer and has worked for the Reds in various roles for the past decade.

He had big shoes to fill when replacing Edwards with his predecessor instrumental in completing deals for key players such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mo Salah while also helping the club receive impressive fees for a number of players who were surplus to requirements on Merseyside.

According to FootballTransfers writer Talbot, Mitchell was present at Anfield for Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Southampton before the Qatar World Cup last year and the 41-year-old’s Linkedin profile sees him describe himself as a person who can ‘deliver as an individual and as part of a strong team’.

Mitchell, who represented Manchester City at youth level before joining Wigan Athletic, has also been linked with a recruitment role at Manchester United recently, has also spent time at Southampton and Spurs as head of recruitment.

With Liverpool’s current owners FSG continuing to invite investment offers from interested parties, you can’t help but feel like the club is entering a period of transition and this summer is going to be a very busy one for the FA Cup champions.

Have heard Paul Mitchell was at Anfield for the game against Southampton before the World Cup. AS Monaco sports director believed to be one of the front-runners for the role at Liverpool. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 27, 2023

