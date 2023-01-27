Serie A giants target 31-year-old Liverpool star as Romelu Lukaku replacement – report

Serie A giants Inter Milan want to sign Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino as they search for replacements for Romelu Lukaku, that’s according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via CaughtOffside).

The Belgian international is struggling to settle in Milan after he rejoined the club from Chelsea in the summer, while the Reds No. 9 is set to become a free agent and can currently agree a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs.

The 31-year-old has recently admitted that he’d like to remain at Anfield beyond the summer and Jurgen Klopp has also insisted that he wants the Brazilian to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Although Firmino is currently sidelined through injury and has missed Liverpool’s last eight games, his form for the FA Cup champions this season has been impressive.

Following the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, many expected the former Hoffenheim man to see his game time limited, but he has instead flourished with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota picking up long-term injuries.

Firmino has nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances (across all competitions) and will be desperate to return to fitness in the coming weeks to help his side in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has had a season to forget in Italy with numerous injuries limiting the 29-year-old to just eight appearances for the San Siro outfit this season.

We certainly hope that our No. 9 will remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer and with him speaking publicly about wanting to remain in the Premier League, we believe it will only be a matter of time before a new deal is announced.

