De Zerbi rules Lallana and one other Brighton star out for FA Cup clash with Liverpool

In a tale that Liverpool supporters will unfortunately know all too well, Adam Lallana is injured for our FA Cup clash against Brighton and Roberto De Zerbi provided a full squad update for his team.

Speaking with the media, the 43-year-old said: “Both Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill will miss the game. Lallana is one of the most important players in the squad, he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“We can play without Adam, or Alexis [Mac Allister] for example as we proved. We can do that because of the number of players, the young players are improving and are ready to play.

“It will be a different game, the last game was difficult, against Liverpool it will always be difficult. On Sunday we want to win and to play well. It’s possible to play better than we did against Leicester.”

Our former No.20 will be known well by Jurgen Klopp and many of our current squad who may well even miss the chance to reunite with the midfielder but in Levi Colwill, there won’t be many who are unhappy to see him absent from the game.

The centre-back was hugely impressive during our crushing defeat on the last visit to the AMEX stadium so our forward line should hope for an easier day at the office, this time around.

