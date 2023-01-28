(Video) Ex-Red names the one Arsenal and one Man City player he would sign for Liverpool

Liverpool fans have enjoyed being at the top of the table for the past few seasons but this campaign has seen us watch from afar so far, one ex-Red was asked to name the one Arsenal and Manchester City player he would take for Jurgen Klopp’s current squad.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol said: “Partey and De Bruyne, absolutely. You need to get the ball up front and Liverpool can’t do that at the moment”.

It was a speedy answer from the 61-year-old but it does open an interesting debate over which players would make the biggest difference at the moment, with the goal scoring feats of Erling Haaland being impossible to ignore.

However, with Thomas Partey and Kevin De Bruyne both operating in an area of the pitch that most seem to believe we need to strengthen, perhaps many will agree with our former defender.

You can watch Nicol’s selections (from 0:17) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

