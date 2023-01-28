“I am trying…” – Cody Gakpo opens up how he’s working to ‘adapt’ to life in Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has recorded four appearances in his first month with Liverpool and it’s been a whirlwind period of time for the forward who has yet to leave his hotel room, since signing for the Reds.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Dutchman was asked how he is settling into life in Liverpool and said: ‘From a football perspective, it’s a new environment on the pitch, with new players and a new team.

‘I can tell it’s a really great group. Every day I am looking forward to working with them, to train hard and to play the games. I am trying to adapt as quickly as possible, to improve every day and in the end show the best version of myself.

‘Off the pitch, to be honest, I haven’t been in the city so many times yet. Most of the time I have been in the hotel. I am moving this week, actually. That’s also something I’m looking forward to’.

If the player and supporters were honest, we’d have all loved our new No.18 to have found the back of the net in his first few games for the club but it’s been such a tough run of form and squad availability – that it’s harsh to judge him too harshly yet.

To hear that he’s yet to have found proper accommodation in the city yet is also a huge indication into how short of a time period it’s been for the 23-year-old and how much settling in he still has to do.

After signing on a long-term deal, it’s clear that everyone from within the club will have a lot of patience with the former PSV man and given his public praise for the player – it’s obvious that Jurgen Klopp has already been very impressed.

Let’s hope that the second half of the campaign can be much more successful than the first and that our new forward can be pivotal in the coming weeks and months.

