(Video) Klopp on ‘outstanding’ Gakpo and why he’s ‘really what we need’ at the moment

Cody Gakpo has been at Liverpool for a month now and in his four games for the club, Jurgen Klopp has been hugely impressed with what he’s seen so far from the Dutch forward.

Speaking with the media ahead of our game with Brighton in the FA Cup, the 55-year-old said: “His defending is outstanding. This central position, that’s really what we need…

“But, in the games, he’s a bit in a rush, and in moments not in the right position, so you cannot even see that [yet]. That is an extreme strength of him. Everyone – he’s got a long-term contract here – will see that. So I’m completely happy”.

With the boss also describing the 23-year-old as a “connector”, it looks as though the former PSV man is being moulded into a long-term Bobby Firmino replacement and as the link between the midfield and front three.

Although he’s yet to find the back of the net yet for the Reds, it seems very clear that the manager is convinced about what he has seen so far and has high hopes for the future of our No.18.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gakpo (from 8:59) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

