(Video) Klopp says Salah is ‘suffering’ and explains the reason behind his current form

Mo Salah is currently the seventh highest goal scorer in Liverpool history, the highest paid man at the club and a player that has been a talisman for the Reds since his arrival in 2017 but Jurgen Klopp has explained why he’s not enjoying his best form at the moment.

Speaking with the media ahead of our game with Brighton, the 55-year-old said: “Of course he is suffering, it is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and a lot of information. It was a well-drilled machine the front three, everything was clear what we were doing.

“You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your team-mate is and where to pass the ball without looking.”

Now though, our Egyptian King is having to play in different positions in an ever-changing formation and alongside a different front three for most games because we haven’t had the run of injuries in our favour yet.

With six high quality forwards at the club, the time they’ve actually spent on the pitch together this season has been hugely disappointing but let’s hope that we can see the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino return to the team soon.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah (from 4:11) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

